Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana court suspends football federation

Football Ghana court suspends football federation

A Ghana court on Tuesday ordered the suspension of the country's embattled football federation, paving the way for its dissolution following explosive corruption allegations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been suspended over allegations of corruption play

The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been suspended over allegations of corruption

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Ghana court on Tuesday ordered the suspension of the country's embattled football federation, paving the way for its dissolution following explosive corruption allegations.

The High Court of Ghana granted the request of Ghana's attorney general Gloria Akuffo to suspend the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and its officials.

"GFA has undermined its existence and therefore in the interest of protecting the national interests, we say the attorney general owes the duty to take urgent measures to stop this," Akuffo said in the country's capital of Accra.

"The GFA has now become an instrument for self-aggrandisement by people who run it to make themselves rich."

In an explosive documentary aired last week, a Ghanaian investigative journalist used a hidden camera to allegedly capture federation officials and referees soliciting bribes worth millions of dollars.

After the release of the film, Ghana government announced it wanted to "take immediate action" to dissolve the GFA.

On Friday, the governing body of world football FIFA announced a 90-day suspension of the GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In the documentary aired last Wednesday, Nyantakyi was accused of requesting $11 million from reporters posing as investors to secure government contracts.

Football is Ghana's national sport and the revelations have sent shockwaves through the country just under a week before the start of the World Cup finals in Russia.

Ghana's senior men's team, the Black Stars, failed to qualify.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 2018 World Cup players fly out to Russia in green-and-white...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 Moses Simon Klopp wants Super Eagles forward at Liverpoolbullet

Football

France stars Paul Pogba, Benjamin Mendy and Antoine Griezmann are enjoying their time in Russia, as they watched movies with members of the squad in preparation for their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
2018 FIFA World Cup French stars watch movie to prepare for opening game
Mohamed Salah with the wink in photoshoot 2018 FIFA World Cup
2018 FIFA World Cup Mohamed Salah with a wink in photoshoot
The German team arrive at the World Cup in Russia
Football Germany land at World Cup, Belgium downplay Hazard scare
The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City is at the heart of the North American bid
Football Facts about North America 2026 World Cup bid