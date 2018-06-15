Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Gerrard not concerned with shadow cast by Celtic

Football Gerrard not concerned with shadow cast by Celtic

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will not be preoccupied by Celtic as he concentrates on making Rangers a force to be reckoned with.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he won't obsess about Celtic play

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he won't obsess about Celtic

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will not be preoccupied by Celtic as he concentrates on making Rangers a force to be reckoned with.

"I think for me it is important not to be obsessed with Celtic. I have to sort Rangers out," the former Liverpool and England skipper told Britain's Press Association Sport as he oversaw the start of pre-season training.

His priority is to get them fit for his debut Scottish Premiership campaign and he said that, and not closing last season's 12-point gap to their Old Firm rivals, was his focus.

"There are things we need to improve on and my focus is on Rangers," said Gerrard, who will be up against former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, now in the Celtic hotseat, next season as he looks to alter the balance of power in Glasgow.

Gerrard said the pair have already exchanged several messages but he said his duty was to focus on the league as a whole, not just the threat from Celtic Park.

"There are some good teams in the league but for me I wouldn't be doing my job properly if I was focusing on the other teams."

Rangers will start off at Aberdeen with Celtic their opposition in their fourth match of the campaign.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
2 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and...bullet

Football

After consecutive defeats in their friendly encounters in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles will hope they have addressed all issues ahead of their opener against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 5 players that can spoil Super Eagles opening match
Germany will need Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira to control the midfield against Mexico
Football Five World Cup questions Germany must answer
France coach Didier Deschamps has told his side to 'seize the day' against Australia in their World Cup opener in Kazan
Football 'Seize the day' against Socceroos, Deschamps tells France
The first round draw was held in Bangkok last year
Football Lampard's Derby to face Oldham in EFL Cup first round