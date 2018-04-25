Gerrard hails Liverpool's Salah as 'best player in the world'

Home > Sports > Football >

Salah scored two goals and provided two assists as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 on Tuesday.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has stated that Mohammed Salah is currently the best player in the world.

Salah was again sensational as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield to take a huge step towards the final.

The Egypt international contributed two goals and two assists and Liverpool legend Gerrard is of the opinion that no one is as good as Salah is world football.

Gerrard hailed Salah’s performance after the game working as a pundit for BT Sport when asked about Salah he said, “He's in the form of his life,”

 “Without a shadow of doubt he's the best player on the planet right now.”

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard who made 710 appearances for Liverpool before joining the Galaxy in 2015, will take up a full-time role at the Reds' Kirkby youth complex play Gerrard believes Messi is better than Ronaldo (AFP/File)

 

Messi and Ronaldo have won the last 10 World Player of the Year awards but Gerrard is of the opinion that Salah can be the first player to break their hold on the accolade.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp also gave his opinion on Salah being the best in the world.

He said, “You always create stories. If you think he is the best in the world – write it,”

“What I will say he is in world class shape, 100 percent. But to be the best in the world, you have to do that over a longer period. There are one or two others who are doing that, I would say.”

Salah and his Liverpool teammates take on Stoke City in their league fixture while Roma play ChievoVerona in their Serie A fixture before both sides meet on Saturday, May 2 for the return leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

