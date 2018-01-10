news

The African Nations Championship kicks off on Saturday, January 13 and Nigeria's home-based Eagles are among the 16 countries that will contest for the African Crown in Morocco .

According to the Skipper of the team, Ikechukwu Ezenwa Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will be watching the home-based Eagles performance at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), just as he did at the WAFU tournament in Ghana.

“I think any player that does very well will have an opportunity because the Technical Adviser, Mr. Gernot Rohr, will be in Morocco with us just like he was with us in Ghana where some players who did well were invited for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia," he told Vanguard.

The Ifeanyi Ubah shot stopper encouraged his teammates to put in a good performance at the tournament so as to earn a call-up to the first team.

He continued “So, I strongly believe anyone who proves himself well will definitely get a look-in, but the most important thing for us right now is to go to Morocco and do the nation proud by winning the trophy.”

Ezenwa also was optimistic about his side's chances at the competition “We are going to take each game as it comes; we have had very good preparation so far and the unity in the team is awesome and with that, I am confident of a better outing than the last time in Rwanda.”

The home-based Eagles have been grouped with last editions host Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea and 2014 champions Libya.

The team will hope to navigate a difficult group stage as they hope to win the continental trophy for the first team.