Gernot Rohr threatens to quit Super Eagles

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is reportedly threatening to quit his job as he thinks the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are interfering with his job.

Rohr has been Super Eagles boss since August 2016 and has managed seven games, losing just one.

According to Ben TV, the German coach is angry over the ‘unfair criticism’ he has come under following Super Eagles shocking 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Rohr reportedly thinks he has faced unfair recriminations from some sections of the NFF for that defeat and is also concerned about the interference of the technical committee of the NFF.

The report states that Rohr met the NFF technical committee after the loss to South Africa where they made several recommendations about players and new coaching staff.

The coach is however unhappy that the committee is trying to force is hand into making some decision he does not agree with.

According to the report, Rohr is considering tendering his resignation when he meets the NFF next week in Morocco during CAF Congress.

Rohr has managed seven games, one two AFCON qualifiers (2017 AFCON against Tanzania in September 2016 and the 2019 AFCON against South Africa in June 2017).

Under Rohr the Super Eagles have played two 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying games and three friendly games.

Rohr has recorded four wins, two draws and a loss with the Super Eagles.