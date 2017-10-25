Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Gernot Rohr :  Super Eagles coach receive 5 months’ salary upfront

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have agreed to pay Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr his five months' salary upfront

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have agreed to pay Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr his five months' salary upfront.

This payment which is the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria football could be interpreted as a way of thanking coach Rohr for qualifying Nigeria to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. 

It is also to show the coach that they are serious about keeping him till after the world cup and looking for stability and consistency towards the tournament in Russia.

As we speak, Rohr has been credited with a five-month pay. His salary has been paid until February next year,” our source said," a source told Vanguard. 

According to information gathered this payment was a way of preventing financial issues disrupting preparations for the World Cup like it has always been the case in previous tournaments.

The Amaju Pinnick led NFF do not want a repeat of such incidents and are putting plans in place to ensure that such things do not rear their ugly heads once the tournament kicks off in Russia.

The NFF wants him to concentrate on the task ahead now that the World Cup ticket has been secured,” the source added.

