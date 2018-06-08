Pulse.ng logo
2018 FIFA World Cup Gernot Rohr bans goat meat, pepper soup for Super Eagles

In preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles have been banned from taking certain meals.

  • Published:
Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr wants his players to avoid certain meals (AFP/File)
Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has banned goat meat and pepper soup for his players as they prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are camped in Austria where they are intensifying preparations for the tournament before they travel to Russia.

Consecutive losses to England and the Czech Republic have raised doubts among supporters on the team’s chances at the tournament.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles are now restricted to some meals (NFF)

Rohr is however intent on keeping his players in good condition for the tournament which includes restriction of certain meals for the players.

In an interview with Omasports, Rohr stated that the Super Eagles players will not be permitted to eat goat meat, pepper soup, and other spicy foods.

He said, “The reason is because nutritionist will tell you that too much spicy foods is not good for athletes.

“We have to observe what they tell us, and the medical team agreed that we cannot eat too much fat and too much spice."

Super Eagles players humble, angry after Czech defeat play The Super Eagles will depart Austria to Russia on Monday

 

He, however, stated that there may be instances whereby the strict laws may be relaxed.

He said, “For instance, there can be an exception on Sunday the night we will be here, there will be a little Austrian music, perhaps a little African food, from Madam ambassador so we will see.”

 

The Super Eagles are expected to depart to Russia on Monday, June 11 before they take on Croatia in their opening game of the tournament on Saturday, June 16.

