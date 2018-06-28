Germany exit won't end World Cup bonanza: Adidas

news

German sporting goods maker Adidas said Thursday it expects to sell around eight million football shirts this year even after former champions Germany's shock exit from the World Cup.

"Of course we're disappointed, but that's sport, we're sponsors, we're there in good and in bad moments," a spokeswoman told AFP.

"Together (with Germany) we've become world champions four times and European champions three times in the past," she added.

Bavaria-based Adidas sponsors some 12 teams taking part in this year's Russia World Cup, six of them definitely qualified for the knockout stage: Russia, Sweden, Mexico, Spain, Argentina and Belgium.

Colombia and Japan could also still make it past the group games.

The firm expects combined sales of all its sponsored teams' kits to reach around eight million, more than during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Looking to competitors, US-based Nike boasts England, Brazil, Croatia, Portugal and France among its remaining lineup.

Meanwhile Germany's Puma is hoping its leaping-cat ensign will bring luck to Switzerland, Uruguay and Senegal.