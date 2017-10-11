Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Gerard Pique and Shakira are still going strong

Gerard Pique Barcelona defender and Shakira are still going strong

Pique shared a photo of him attending Shakira's rehearsals to shut down rumours of a split.

Gerard Pique play Gerard Pique has shut down rumours that he has split with Shakira (Instagram - 3gerardpique)
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has shut down the rumours of a split between him and his partner, Shakira.

Reports emerged last week that Shakira was seeking an end to their relationship because she 'could no longer cope with the situation.'

Pique has, however, come out to shut down the reports, posting a picture of him attending the pop star’s rehearsals.

Shakira play Gerard Pique visited Shakira who is rehearsing for her forthcoming European Tour (Instagram - 3gerardpique)

 

The defender was released from Spain’s duties as 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket was already secured and the 30-year-old visited his girlfriend as she rehearsed for her forthcoming European Tour.

In the photo he posted on his Instagram story, the defender puts his finger to his lips, urging silence as he enters the studio where Shakira was rehearsing.

Gerad Pique and Shakira play Gerard Pique and Shakira have two sons together, they started dating in 2011 (XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM)

ALSO READ: Pique says he would love to play in Colombia because of Shakira

The finger to the lips gesture was also to everyone to stop talking about their rumoured split.

His Instagram post comes follow a report from Spanish website Cotilleo.

It's something serious and she has been the one who has finally made the decision,” a source told the website.

Pique 30, has four-year-old Milan and two-year-old Sasha with Shakira, 40.

