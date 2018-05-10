Home > Sports > Football >

Gareth Bale welcomes 3rd child with long-term partner

The new baby us Bale's third son after his two daughters Alba Violet and Nava Valentina.

  Gareth Bale welcomes 3rd child with long-term partner
Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and his long-term partner Emma Rhys-Jones have welcomed their third child together.

Bale and his high school sweetheart Emma welcomed the baby named Axel Charles Bale on Tuesday, May 8 and the Real Madrid star took to his Twitter to announce it.

We are delighted to welcome a baby boy into our family this morning. Axel Charles Bale 08.05.18,” Bale wrote while also sharing a photo of his son in an adorable Champions League-theme babygro.

 

Axel Charles Bale is Bale’s first son and has two siblings, Alba Violet born in October 2012 and Nava Valentina born in March 2016.

Bale and his partner Emma have known each other since they were in high school.

The couple got engaged in July 2016 but nothing has been heard yet about their expected wedding.

Goodluck charm?

Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio play Gareth Bale (right) is targeting a third straight Champions League title with Real Madrid (AFP)
 

The new baby could be the start of a fantastic summer for Bale who will be hoping new his son will be a good luck charm ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday, May 26.

Bale’s Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the final as they aim to win an unprecedented third straight title.

