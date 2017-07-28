Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Gareth Bale: Manchester United on red alert

Gareth Bale Manchester United on red alert for Real Madrid forward

Manchester United are monitoring situation of Gareth Bale at Real Madrid

Manchester United have been put on red alert for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale whose future at the Spanish club has been called into question.

Manchester United have been linked with Bale in the past but a move for the forward was not likely this summer.

Zinedine Zidane’s comment that anything can happen with the forward has, however, put Manchester United on red alert.

Gareth Bale (left) play Bale could leave Real Madrid to make way for Mbappe (Getty Images )

 

I hope the BBC (Bale, Benzema and Cristiano) stay for this season. I hope everyone remains. I want everyone who is here to stay, but anything can happen right up until August 31,” Zidane said when asked after Madrid’s 4-1 defeat by Manchester City in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 27.

Zinedine Zidane play Zinedine Zidane could be forced to sell Bale. (Getty Images)

Real Madrid are preparing a world record bid for talented Monaco youngster Kylain Mbappe and it is understood that Zidane may have to let go one of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Bale.

Bale is said understood to be the most likely player to be sold.

Jose Mourinho play Jose Mourinho could quickly swoop in to take Bale (Getty Images )

 

Jose Mourinho is in search of a winger this summer with Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic the priority.

But they are currently monitoring Bale’s situation at Real Madrid and are ready to pounce if they see a possibility.

