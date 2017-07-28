Gareth Bale: Manchester United on red alert

Manchester United have been put on red alert for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale whose future at the Spanish club has been called into question.

Manchester United have been linked with Bale in the past but a move for the forward was not likely this summer.

Zinedine Zidane’s comment that anything can happen with the forward has, however, put Manchester United on red alert.

“I hope the BBC (Bale, Benzema and Cristiano) stay for this season. I hope everyone remains. I want everyone who is here to stay, but anything can happen right up until August 31,” Zidane said when asked after Madrid’s 4-1 defeat by Manchester City in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 27.

Real Madrid are preparing a world record bid for talented Monaco youngster Kylain Mbappe and it is understood that Zidane may have to let go one of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Bale.

Bale is said understood to be the most likely player to be sold.

Jose Mourinho is in search of a winger this summer with Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic the priority.

But they are currently monitoring Bale’s situation at Real Madrid and are ready to pounce if they see a possibility.