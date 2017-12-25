Galatasaray offer job to Emmanuel Eboue who is broke

news

Turkish giants Galatasaray have offered a job to former defender Emmanuel Eboue who is left with nothing after losing all his money and assets to his ex-wife following a bitter divorce.

Eboue in a recent interview revealed how he almost took to his own life after financial mismanagement and a bitter divorce left him penniless .

Following his revelations, Galatasaray where the 34-year-old played between 2011 and 2016, have offered him a role as an academy coach.

According to Gala boss Fatih Terim, the former Cote d'Ivoire international would be handed a coaching role in the club’s Under-14.

“We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend,” Terim told CNN.

Financial Troubles

The former Cote d'Ivoire defender earned millions in foreign currencies during his football career that saw him play in France, England and Turkey.

At Arsenal where he became a fans’ favourite, he earned a seven-digit sum before a move to Turkey where he took home a further £1.5 million annually at Gala.

The former defender who admitted to being not well educated while growing up in Cote d'Ivoire’s capital Abidjan allowed his wife to manage and run his finances.

ALSO READ: FIFA ban Eboue

He lost lots of money due to the financial mismanagement and after his ex-wife got everything following divorce, Eboue is left sleeping at a friend’s house and washing his own clothes because he can’t afford a washing machine.

Even more heartbreaking for the former Arsenal defender, he has not been able to see his three children- nine-year-old son Mathis, 14-year daughter Clara and 12-year-old daughter Maeva.

The job offered by Galatasaray is a huge lifeline for the defender.

“I would be very happy if Fatih gave me the duty in Galatasaray,” Eboue is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

“Fatih Terim is my father, I love him very much, I do everything for him because I love him very much.”

Arsenal are yet to make any comment on Eboue’s situation.