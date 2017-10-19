Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Jesus is seen in a Twitter video rapping to the very popular freestyle.

  • Published:
Gabriel Jesus play Gabriel Jesus raps to the popular 'And the ting goes skrrrrahh, pap' freestyle (GRAHAM CHADWICK/DAILY MAIL)
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is having a brilliant season, with eight goals already in 11 games so far this season.

Jesus is in buoyant mood on the pitch and off it, it seems he is having fun as well.

The striker is seen in a video shared on Manchester City Twitter account dancing and rapping to the famous freestyle by a British comedian which has become a pop culture phenomenon.

Gabriel Jesus play Gabrial Jesus scored in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Napoli (GRAHAM CHADWICK/DAILY MAIL)

 

The record by comedian Michael Dapaah, who plays Roadman Shaq, became an overnight hit after his freestyle on ‘Fire in the Booth’ on Charlie Sloth's Radio 1.

Jesus who is a hip-hop enthusiast is a fan of the record too and is seen in the video rapping along to it.

His freestyle came after his latest goal for Manchester City in their 2-1 win over Napoli, getting on the end of a low cross from Kevin De Bruyne to score into an empty net.

 

After you make it 3 out of 3 in the Champions League... The ting goes skrra aap! #mansnothot,” Manchester City wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

Next for Jesus and Manchester City is a home clash against Burnley FC in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21.

