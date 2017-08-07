Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Gabriel Agbonlahor pays emotional tribute to Carl Ikeme

After scoring for Aston Villa in the Championship game, Agbonlahor held up a shirt with a photo of Ikeme.

Gabriel Agbonlahor play Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor holds a shirt with Carl Ikeme's photo, paying tribute to the Super Eagles goalkeeper who is battling cancer (Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor on Saturday, August 5 paid tribute to Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is battling acute leukaemia.

Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia during pre-season testing at Wolverhampton Wanderers and has since started chemotherapy. 

Gabriel Agbonlahor play Agbonlahor scored for Aston Villa in their Championship 1-- draw with Hull City (Shaun Brooks/Action Plus via Getty Images)

 

“It was nice to score for my friend Carl Ikeme, who’s suffering from leukaemia, so it was a big day for me,” Agbonlahor said after the game.

“Get Well Soon, Thinking of You.

Ikeme has received wild spread support since his acute leukaemia diagnoses.

Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme has started chemotherapy for his ailment (Twitter/Carl Ikeme )

From the goalkeepers’ union, the likes of David de Gea, Petr Cech, Iker Casillas, Thibaut Courtois, Shey Given, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ben Foster, Jack Butland, Asmir Begovic, Loris Karius and a host of other shot-stoppers sent their prayers to Ikeme.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart also paid him a visit.

