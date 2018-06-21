Pulse.ng logo
Funes Mori leaves Everton for Villarreal

Everton's Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori penned a four-year deal with La Liga's Villarreal for an undisclosed fee on Thursday, ending a three-year stay on Merseyside.

I'm off!: Argentinian defender Ramiro Funes Mori (left) has signed for Villarreal play

I'm off!: Argentinian defender Ramiro Funes Mori (left) has signed for Villarreal

(AFP)
Funes Mori, 27, arrived at Everton from River Plate in September 2015 and went on to make 67 appearances, scoring five goals.

A serious knee problem saw him miss much of last season.

He was named in Argentina's provisional World Cup squad in May but was not included in Jorge Sampaoli's final 23 for the tournament in Russia.

