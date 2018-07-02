From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup

news

AFP Sport takes a look at some of the stories you may have missed at the World Cup:

Mbappe bonus

Kylian Mbappe may be the game's new superstar, but France's teenage sensation at the World Cup is not forgetting his roots. According to L'Equipe, the world's second most expensive player has promised to donate his World Cup bonus to organise sporting initiatives for children in hopsital.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward heads a project for handicapped kids. Should France lift the World up on July 15, Mbappe's bonus is forecast at 400,000 euros ($465,000).

German lesson for All Blacks

All Blacks captain Kieran Read says Germany's shock World Cup exit shows the New Zealanders cannot be complacent heading into rugby union's showpiece tournament in Japan next year. The All Blacks are favourites to win their third successive World Cup and fourth overall but Read said Germany's fate showed teams needed to stay hungry and not just turn up at major events expecting everything to fall into place for them.

"It certainly raises alarm bells doesn't it, when you look at the start that four of the last five World Cup winners have blown out in the group stages," he told RadioLIVE. "You've got to ask, if you've got guys who have won a World Cup, are they as hungry when they turn up next time as they were, or are they like 'I've already won it, it doesn't matter so much'?

"It's a real elephant in the room for people who have won things before and want to do it again. Acknowledging that's pretty crucial and we can take that into next year." Read tipped France to win the tournament.

TV goals

Belgium forward Dries Mertens reveals he has extra incentive to score goals at the World Cup. With nine already after their three group games, a Belgian company is offering to reimburse people who have bought one of their televisions if Roberto Martinez's team score at least 16 at the tournament.

"My friends have bought a tv so I'm thinking of that, I want to score lots of goals to give a free television to my friends."

No Germany gloating

If anyone was going to take pleasure from saying auf wiedershen to holders Germany, it was Sweden coach Janne Andersson. He had been infuriated by the celebrations of some of Germany's bench when Toni Kroos scored an injury-time winner to beat the Swedes 2-1. He had accused Germany of "rubbing it in our faces". But on the eve of their last-16 clash with Switzerland Andersson said: "It's unlucky for Germany, but we aren't particularly celebrating, over Germany or the others. There was no joy or celebrating, we play our matches and we congratulate our rivals."