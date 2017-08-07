Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

French Ligue 1 :  Monaco sign Ghezzal on free transfer

French Ligue 1 Monaco sign Ghezzal on free transfer

Monaco signed Algerian attacking midfielder Rachid Ghezzal on a free transfer Monday, as coach Leonardo Jardim looks to rebuild after losing several of last season's title-winners in the close season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rachid Ghezzal, who has played 11 internationals, signed a four-year deal with the principality club after being released by Lyon at the end of last season play

Rachid Ghezzal, who has played 11 internationals, signed a four-year deal with the principality club after being released by Lyon at the end of last season

(AFP/File)

Neymar New PSG striker parties in Saint-Tropez after record move
Neymar Player not bigger than Barca -- president
Wow! Sulley Muntari slaps Ghanaian referee in friendly game
Netherlands Dutch win a fine topping on women's football boom
Chinese Super League Oscar ban harming title hopes, Villas-Boas fears
Guillaume Gillet Midfielder joins Olympiakos
Pep Guardiola Big-spending manager leads chase of Chelsea
Audio Referee narrates how he suffered a slap from Sulley Muntari
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Monaco signed Algerian attacking midfielder Rachid Ghezzal on a free transfer Monday, as coach Leonardo Jardim looks to rebuild after losing several of last season's title-winners in the close season.

The 25-year-old, who has played 11 internationals, signed a four-year deal with the principality club after being released by Lyon at the end of last season.

His arrival bolsters Jardim's squad as Monaco bid to retain their Ligue 1 title and replicate last term's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

"After several seasons at Lyon, I needed a new challenge," Ghezzal said in a statement on the Monaco website.

Ghezzal struggled slightly last season, scoring only twice in 26 league appearances, after finding the net eight times from just 16 starts the campaign before.

Monaco have lost four key players since winning the French title for the first time since 1999/2000 in May, with midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko leaving for Chelsea, full-back Benjamin Mendy and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva joining Manchester City, and forward Valere Germain moving to Marseille.

Jardim has stuck with the tried and tested policy of signing promising youngsters, and Ghezzal is the Portuguese's eighth close-season signing, among the likes of Swiss goalkeeper Diego Benaglio and Belgium international Youri Tielemans.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Carl Ikeme Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor pays emotional tribute to...bullet
2 Community Shield Courtois, Morata gift Arsenal trophybullet
3 Real Madrid Club ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cupbullet

Football

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo could feature against former club Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid Zidane hints Ronaldo to feature against Man United
Antonio Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge
Antonio Conte Restless Chelsea boss fights to avoid sophomore slump
Dutch midfielder Davy Propper, 25, scored 16 goals in 67 league games for PSV, winning the Eredivisie title in 2016
Davy Propper Brighton announce club-record swoop
Real Madrid's forward Gareth Bale warms up on August 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager ready to make move for Bale