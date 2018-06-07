Pulse.ng logo
Five things you should know about Manchester United’s new signing Fred

  • Published:
Premier League outfit Manchester United have completed the signing of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos from Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk, here are the five major things you need to know about him.

1.    Fred is 25-years-old

Fred was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on November 5, 1993, which makes him 25-year-old.

2.    Fred played for two clubs before his move to Manchester United

Fred started his youth career in Brazil with Atlético Mineiro where he was from 2003–2009, he moved to Porto Alegre in 2009 and later went to Internacional where he made his first professional appearance.

He spent two seasons with Internacional where he made a total of 33 appearances and contributed seven goals.

He later moved abroad to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 where he made a total of 101 appearances and contributed 10 goals.

3.    Fred plays for the Brazilian national team

Fred played for the Brazilian U-20 youth team until he made his debut for the senior team in 2014.

He has found it difficult to break through into the first team until very recently under new manager Tite who has included him among the 23-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

4.    Fred the title collector

Fred had trophy success with his past two teams Internacional and Shakhtar Donetsk.

During his short time at Internacional, he won the local cup Campeonato Gaúcho back to back in 2012 and 2013.

While in Ukraine, Fred enjoyed more trophy success with Shakhtar Donetsk with a total of 10 titles.

He won three Ukrainian Premier League titles, three Ukrainian Cups, and four Ukrainian Super Cup titles.

5.    Fred’s pattern of play and doping case

In 2015, Fred was called upon to replace Luiz Gustavo in preparations for the Copa America in July 2015.

A doping scandal ensued which resulted after he tested positive for a diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which led to his disqualification from March 2017 till July 2017.

Fred is a midfielder who plays more in a central role but can also drift into offensive and defensive areas a request upon the tactics or instruction given and should complement Paul Pogba in Manchester United's midfield.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

