Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega revealed her excitement at meeting Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa and Manager Diego Simeone.

Ordega who arrived Atletico on loan from Washington Spirit in October, 2017 plays for the Madrid side female team.

In a post on her Instagram handle Ordega revealed her admiration for the duo.

As a forward player herself, Ordega is not just a fan of Diego Costa’s goal scoring prowess, but also of his professionalism and personality, as she described him as an awesome person.

Accompanied with a picture of the striker she said, “This man here @diego.costa is awesome believe me when I said he is awesome..when I met him in person I couldn’t help but fall in love with him..his professionalism is superb”

Atletico Madrid manager Simeone also earned praise from Ordega, as she hailed the two time UEFA Champions League finalist as an incredible coach.

She said, “swipe left and you will see the incredible coach @simeones..Diego Simeone ..it’sanhonormeetingyouguys”

The 24-year-old earlier lauded another Atletico forward Fernando Torres, via a post on her Instagram account.

She said, “One of the best striker in the world.. @fernandotorres.. you are one person I always wish to meet in person and today i can’t believe I’m standing right beside youwhat a small....thanks for the inspiration...”

Ordega’s Atletico will take on Sporting Huelva in a League game on Saturday, February 23.