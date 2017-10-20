Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega has joined Atletico Madrid’s Women (Atletico de Madrid Femenino) on loan from Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States.

Ordega has been with the Washington Spirit since 2015 where she has played in over 40 games.

The 24-year-old has now completed a loan move to Atletico Madrid who are the defending champions of Primera División (women).

The Spanish club on Friday, October 20 announced that the Nigeria international will don their jersey until March 2018 when her loan deal expires.

The deal was completed on Friday after a successful medical.

"For me, it's an honour and I'm very happy to be here. Atletico Madrid is a great club, internationally recognized, and I really want to start," she told the club's website.

“I will make the fans feel proud of me.”

This is her second loan stint away from Washington Spirit, spending the 2016-2017 season with Sydney FC in the W-League , Australia’s premier women's football competition.

The Benue State-born footballer started her career in Nigeria with Bayelsa Queens before joining Rivers Angels.

It was with the Rivers Angels that she won the Women’s Federation Cup title in 2012.

She went on to play for Rossiyanka in Russia and Swedish club Piteå IF.