Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Francis Kone saved 4 lives on the pitch to win FIFA fair play

Francis Kone FIFA Fair Play award winner who has saved 4 players from death

Francis Kone was given the FIFA Fair Play award for saving the life of an opponent after an on-field collision.

  • Published:
Francis Kone and Martin Berkovec play Francis Kone in February 2017 saved the life of a goalkeeper Martin Berkovec during a league match in Czech (isport.cz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Togolese striker Francis Kone was honoured by FIFA at the Best FIFA Football Awards which held at Palladium theatre in London on Monday, October 23.

Kone was given a Fair Player award at the ceremony on Monday night for saving the life of another player in a Czech league game.

 

In a league game between Bohemians 1905 Prague and Slovacko in February 2017, Bohemians goalkeeper Martin Berkovec collided with his teammate, defender Daniel Krch and laid on the floor motionless afterwards.

Kone was first to rush to attend to Berkovec and used his fingers to move the goalkeeper’s tongue and stop him from suffocating.

Francis Kone and Martin Berkovec play Francis Kone held the tongue of Martin Berkovec to stop the goalkeeping from swallowing it (isport.cz)

 

His quick thinking saved the life of the goalkeeper who later took to his Facebook to thank the Togolese.

"I would like to thank Francis Kone for rescue and emergency… I'm glad for the relief and thanks again!!!" Berkovec wrote on Facebook after the game.

Although he was not present at the Best FIFA Football Awards, Kone was given the FIFA Fair Play award for his heroic act.

"I can't stand there, watching someone suffocate, without doing something," Kone told FIFA’s official website.

Francis Kone and Martin Berkovec play Francis Kone held the tongue of Martin Berkovec to stop the goalkeeping from swallowing it (Twitter/@pretty_purvi )

 

Before that incident, Kone had been a target of racist chants from the crowd throughout the game, but the chants quickly turned to applauds.

After the incident in February, Kone claimed that was the fourth time he had saved the life of a player.

According to the player, one of those situations happened in Thailand when Kone was 18.

He was a PTT Rayong and Muangthong United player when one of his teammates collapsed in the gym after a head injury.

Kone acted quickly again to pull the tongue of his teammate from his throat. He as bitten that day too.

The second time was during an exhibition game in Togo after a player clashed heads with the goalkeeper and fell on the back of his neck.

Francis Kone play Francis Kone has now saved the lives of four players (Guardian/Zdenka Bartosova)

He was playing in Al-Mussanah in Oman at that time and was in Togo for a short break.

That time I really struggled to get the tongue out because his body had tensed up – he was completely unconscious – and people came to help me, including medics, holding him while I pushed two fingers into his mouth to try and grab his tongue to slide it out,” he told the UK Guardian.

The third time was in Africa again in 2014.

Kone's professional football career has taken him to several countries including Oman where he player for Al-Mussanah Club for one year. He then moved to Portugal to play for Sporting Clube Olhanense for two years.

In 2015 he joined Hungarian side Budapest Honvéd FC before moving to Czech to play for FC Slovácko. He has since joined FC Zbrojovka Brno, another club in Czech.

A Togo international, Kone was born in Bondoukou in the north of Ivory Coast and raised outside Abidjan.

He qualifies to play for Togo through his mother.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid superstar beats Messi, Neymar to win 2017...bullet
2 The Best FIFA Football Awards Follow live coverage as Ronaldo, Messi,...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star attends the Best FIFA Football...bullet

Related Articles

Amaju Pinnick NFF president meets Lionel Messi at the Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best FIFA Football Awards Ronaldo leads Real Madrid's FIFA awards triumph, Giroud wins best goal
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid superstar beats Messi, Neymar to win 2017 FIFA Best Player of the Year
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid superstar tipped for Best FIFA award
Cristiano Ronaldo A leak has it that Real Madrid star will win the 2017 FIFA Best Player award
Cristiano Ronaldo Player still 'The Best' for Real Madrid coach Zidane
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star attends the Best FIFA Football Awards with his pregnant girlfriend
The Best FIFA Football Awards Follow live coverage as Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar vie for Best Player of the Year
Francis Kone Life-saving Togo striker wins over Czech fans

Football

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) walks off the pitch after taking a red card during the French L1 football match against Marseille October 22, 2017
Unai Emery Red-card Neymar deserves protection, says PSG coach
Burnley's Robbie Brady (left) tackles Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 21, 2017
Sergio Aguero Player equals Man City scoring record
Benevento's Italian coach Marco Baroni (L), pictured on October 1, 2017, was sacked after seven consecutive defeats
Benevento Club axe Baroni, appoint De Zerbi
Celtic's midfielder Callum McGregor says the Hoops are targeting back-to-back trebles as they prepare for their toughest domestic challenge of the season
Callum McGregor Aberdeen set to give Celtic biggest test