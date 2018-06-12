news

France stars Paul Pogba, Benjamin Mendy and Antoine Griezmann are enjoying their time in Russia, as they watched movies with members of the squad in preparation for their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The superstars were joined by teammates such as Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Steven Nzonzi and a host of others who were all in a relaxed mood for the movie night.

France were held to a 1-1 draw by the USA is their last preparatory game before the World Cup, but the squad are still in high spirits ahead of the tournament.

Benjamin Mendy took to this official Instagram account to post a picture of the squad ready for their movie, with a caption, "Movie night"

Movie tonight A post shared by Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) on Jun 11, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

Pogba and his teammates will hope to surpass their quarter-final achievement at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and runners-up feat at the UEFA Euro 2016.

Deschamps will aim to push his team recreate the heroics of when he and his teammates won the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil .

The French team boasts a handful of superstars with a blend of experienced stars and some of the most talented youngsters at the tournament.