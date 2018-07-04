Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

France reject Payet misses start of pre-season training

Football France reject Payet misses start of pre-season training

Dimitri Payet, who could have been preparing for a World Cup quarter final, will be absent on Thursday when Marseille start pre-season training because he is having dental surgery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dimitri Payet missed a Europa League winner's medal, missed the World Cup and will now miss the start of pre-season training play

Dimitri Payet missed a Europa League winner's medal, missed the World Cup and will now miss the start of pre-season training

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dimitri Payet, who could have been preparing for a World Cup quarter final, will be absent on Thursday when Marseille start pre-season training because he is having dental surgery.

Payet reinjured a thigh as Marseille lost the Europa League final to Atletico Madrid on May 16.

When France coach Didier Deschamps announced his World Cup squad the next day, he decided not to take a risk on the mercurial midfielder.

Now Payet will be out for an unspecified period for an operation on his wisdom teeth.

Marseille will start training without five World Cup players -- Adil Rami, Steve Mandanda and Florian Thauvin -- who are in the France squad that faces Uruguay on Friday, as well as Hiroki Sakai, of Japan, and Saif-Eddine Khaoui, of Tunisia.

The Ligue 1 side will also start training without defender Boubacar Kamara, part of France's squad for an under-19 tournament in China, and three injured players.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
La Liga Barcelona deny buying illegal kidney for Abidal
Mikel John Obi
Pulse Opinion No more Mikel Obi slander, ever again!
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been shortlisted for the vacant coaching job of the Desert Foxes of Algeria.
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach shortlisted for Algerian job