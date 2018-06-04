Home > Sports > Football >

France confirm unchanged World Cup squad

Football France confirm unchanged World Cup squad

France formally submitted their 23-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, making no changes from the group named in mid-May.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France coach Didier Deschamps fixed on his final World Cup 23 early, which meant the squad could pose for the cameras on May 30. play

France coach Didier Deschamps fixed on his final World Cup 23 early, which meant the squad could pose for the cameras on May 30.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France formally submitted their 23-man squad for the World Cup on Monday, making no changes from the group named in mid-May.

None of the original 23 have been replaced by anyone on Didier Deschamps' stand by list.

Several top stars failed to make the cut at all, with Manchester United's Anthony Martial, Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema all omitted from the 23.

23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 England Vs Nigeria Follow live actions as Super Eagles take on Three Lionsbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 England Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watchbullet

Football

Defender Medhi Benatia will a key player as Morocco try to stop Portugal and Spain at the World Cup
Football Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23
France's World Cup-winning side in 1998 were held up as a model of racial integration at a time of tensions about immigration
Football World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study
Super Eagles
2018 World Cup Super Eagles players get new jersey numbers
Abdelhak Nouri collapsed suddenly with a heart problem during the pre-match warmup before Ajax played German club Werder Bremen, in Austria in July last year
Football Nouri's family seek 'hefty' damages from Ajax