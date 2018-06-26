Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

France 'achieved goal' after dire Denmark draw, insists Deschamps

Football France 'achieved goal' after dire Denmark draw, insists Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps insisted his side had "achieved their goal" on Tuesday, after a drab 0-0 draw with Denmark in Moscow secured top spot in World Cup Group C.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Didier Deschamps's France side played out a bore draw with Denmark to wrap up top spot in Group C play

Didier Deschamps's France side played out a bore draw with Denmark to wrap up top spot in Group C

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France coach Didier Deschamps insisted his side had "achieved their goal" on Tuesday, after a drab 0-0 draw with Denmark in Moscow secured top spot in World Cup Group C.

Deschamps made six changes to the starting XI that beat Peru 1-0 and his side happily played out a mutually beneficial stalemate with Denmark, which saw the Scandinavians reach the last 16 for the first time since 2002.

"The goal is achieved. It was difficult for us too, because the teams have been very well prepared," the 1998 World Cup-winner told French TV channel TF1.

"Facing blocks (of defenders), staying tight, it's never easy. I made changes as well, which hurts team cohesion but it's good for all the players to feel involved."

A 2-1 victory over Australia and the win against Peru had already seen France into the knockout rounds, but they have been unconvincing so far in Russia despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Antoine Griezmann, who was top-scorer at Euro 2016, was again a peripheral figure and failed to even complete a pass to strike partner Olivier Giroud.

"There was no need to take any undue risks," said Deschamps. "The result suits both teams even if we had the opportunity to win this game."

France will next face the runners-up from Group D, which could be any of Croatia, Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland.

"We are waiting to see what we are capable of in the following matches because we will have to raise the level of play, and test ourselves," said centre-back Raphael Varane.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Football

Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles ignore pleas to wear black arm-band for victims of Jos killings
Under the banning orders, the pair cannot be within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021
Football England fans banned after singing anti-Semitic song in Russia
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates Switzerland's victory against Serbia in World Cup Group E
Football Kosovo, Albania collect money for fined Swiss players
A 'psychic cat' has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Psychic cat says Super Eagles will beat Argentina