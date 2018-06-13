Pulse.ng logo
France 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

2018 FIFA World Cup France squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

20 years after winning on home soil, can Pogba step up to leads France's charge in Russia?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France National Team play France 2018 World Cup team, full fixtures, key players
France have not had a good World Cup campaign since their second-place finish in 2006 but 20 years after winning on home soil and the optimism and expectations are higher than ever.

Didier Deschamps' side boasts some of the most exciting young players in the game and a deadly poacher in Antoine Griezmann.

Anything less than a place in the semi-finals would be a huge disaster.

Captain: Hugo Lloris

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Nickname: Les Bleus

FIFA World Cup history (15 appearances, Champions in 1998)

Fixtures

France Vs Australia

France Vs Peru

France Vs Denmark

Key Men

1. Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has been one of the most brilliant frontmen in world football and is set for the World Cup on the back of another fantastic season at Atletico Madrid.

He scored 29 goals in all competition and led the Spanish giants to the 2018 Europa League title.

It is the titles he now has to deliver for France having disappointed on the big stage for the national team.

He didn’t impress much at Euro 2016 and that disappointment is still fresh in the memory of millions of French.

He needs to erase those painful memories in Russia.

2. Paul Pogba

Although he still flatters to deceive, Paul Pogba remains one of the most exciting midfielders in the world.

On the back of a just above season with Manchester United where he reportedly fell out with his manager Jose Mourinho-he has also had problems with France boss Deschamps, Pogba will be looking to shut all doubters up with a fantastic World Cup.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Alphone Areola (PSG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Adil Rami (Marseille), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

