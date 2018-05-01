Home > Sports > Football >

'Forza Sean' - Roma players show support for injured Liverpool fan

Football 'Forza Sean' - Roma players show support for injured Liverpool fan

Roma players trained on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg wearing shirts bearing the words "Forza Sean" in support of injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roma players trained on Tuesday wearing shirts bearing the words 'Forza Sean' play

Roma players trained on Tuesday wearing shirts bearing the words 'Forza Sean'

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Roma players trained on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg wearing shirts bearing the words "Forza Sean" in support of injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

The 53-year-old Irishman was attacked by Roman hooligans outside Anfield before Liverpool's 5-2 first-leg win last week and is still in a serious condition in hospital.

Klopp said the t-shirts were "a great, great, great gesture".

"I already thought Roma showed a great gesture when training at Anfield and placing flowers at the memorial for the 96," he said, referring to the victims of the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster

"These two teams deserve to be here because of football, because they show the maximum respect for the other side."

The Liverpool boss said he hoped Wednesday's match would take place in the right atmosphere.

"It's good that we spoke about it, showed Sean's family our support but I really hope that everybody understood that tomorrow in this beautiful city, with good weather, that everyone can walk to the stadium and look forward to an intense, fantastic and very important football game.

"I really hope that will be possible."

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said earlier on Tuesday that he was "shoulder-to-shoulder with Sean Cox and his family".

Two Italian men have been charged over the attack.

Three thousand police officers have been deployed in the Italian capital to avoid a repeat of the ugly scenes seen on Merseyside, with around 5,000 Liverpool supporters expected to travel to the city.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messibullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring...bullet

Football

Karim Benzema scored twice to send Real Madrid into their third consecutive Champions League final
Football Benzema scores twice against Bayern to send Real into Champions League final
Former Liverpool and England player Steven Gerrard is being heavily linked with the Rangers manager's job
Football Gerrard confirms 'positive' talks with Rangers
Zenit coach Roberto Mancini has won league titles in Italy and England
Football Mancini 'ready' to become new Italy coach - federation
Roma players, including centre-forward Edin Dzeko (C), show their support for stricken Liverpool supporter Sean Cox by wearing training shirts emblazoned with 'Forza Sean' (Come on Sean) messages
Football Red alert in Rome ahead of Liverpool match