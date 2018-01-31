news

Dutch Eerste Divisie club Fortuna Sittard have denied reports that they have sacked Nigerian coach Sunday Oliseh.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, January 30 that Sittard have fired Oliseh just three weeks after he led them to their first title in 21 years.

They have however denied the reports with a statement on the club’s website which reads;

“Today, various media reports appeared about the position of head coach, Sunday Oliseh. Fortuna Sittard, however, denies the news about the dismissal of the head coach.”

Oliseh's impressive stint

Oliseh was appointed as coach of Fortuna Sittard in December 2016 with the club on the verge of relegation from the Eerste Divisie, the second-highest tier of football in the Netherlands.

This season, Fortuna Sittard have impressed under the former Super Eagles boss and were on Friday, January 12 named Second-period champion of Eerste Divisie after beating Ajax Jong 2-1.

The win which Fortuna’s seventh consecutive wins made the Second Period champions of the Dutch Eerste Divisie. That was their first title in 21 years.

They are currently third on the Eerste Divisie table just two points behind leaders NEC are still in the fight for promotion to the Eredivisie.

Fall out with club's management

So it was shocking when Dutch football website, VI reported that the Sittard have fired the 43-year-old manager after fell out with the club’s management.

Sittard Geleen also reported that Fortuna Sittard have overlooked Oliseh’s strong-handed approached because of the good results he was getting.

However after their excellent KNVB Cup run came to an end with a home 4-2 loss to Az Alkmaar in December 2017, Oliseh’s team started to decline.

After a 3-0 loss away at Dordrecht on Friday, January 19, Oliseh opening criticised his players saying that only 12 players who can play at Eerste Divisie level.

This comment infuriated players, leading to a dampened atmosphere in the club.

As a sign of how bad things have gotten at the club, Sittard Geleen reports that Oliseh stayed in the dugout all through the Sittard’s home 2-1 loss to FC Emmen on Friday, January 26.