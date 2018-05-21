Home > Sports > Football >

Former Sunderland star Gibson avoids prison over drink driving

Football Former Sunderland star Gibson avoids prison over drink driving

Former Republic of Ireland and Sunderland star Darron Gibson has been spared prison despite admitting a second serious drink-driving offence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Darron Gibson, pictured in action in 2016, lost his contract with Sunderland after he smashed his Mercedes 4x4 into a taxi and five parked cars while on his way to the club's training ground play

Darron Gibson, pictured in action in 2016, lost his contract with Sunderland after he smashed his Mercedes 4x4 into a taxi and five parked cars while on his way to the club's training ground

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Republic of Ireland and Sunderland star Darron Gibson has been spared prison despite admitting a second serious drink-driving offence.

Gibson's contract with Sunderland was terminated in March after he smashed his Mercedes 4x4 into a taxi and five parked cars while on his way to the club's training ground.

The 30-year-old wept during the hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, where it was said he had used sleeping tablets and drunk from a litre bottle of vodka the night before the crash.

A roadside test recorded him having 105mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - reduced at the police station to 95mg - when the legal limit is 35mg.

Gibson had already been banned from driving in 2015 when his car hit three cyclists while he was over the limit.

In the latest incident, Gibson, who also played for Manchester United and Everton, knocked a taxi's wing mirror off, but carried on and smashed into parked cars.

Magistrates at the previous hearing indicated Gibson may be jailed.

But District Judge Roger Elsey heard Gibson had psychological issues at the time and sentenced him to a two-year community order, with 250 hours of unpaid work, including 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

Gibson must also pay one of the drivers £800 compensation, costs and a victim surcharge of £85 each and was banned from driving for 40 months.

Sunderland were relegated to the third tier of English football at the end of this season, just one year after they crashed out of the Premier League.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FA Cup Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win titlebullet
2 Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back joins Benfica from ADO Den Haagbullet
3 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Realbullet

Football

Argentina squad
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Argentina reveal list
Santi Cazorla, pictured in 2015, hasn't played for Arsenal since suffering a serious Achilles injury in October 2016
Football Cazorla to leave Arsenal in June
Icardi finish level on 29 goals in Serie A this season with Ciro Immobile
Football Inter striker Icardi left out of Argentina World Cup squad
Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele Barcelona ready to sell youngster for Griezmann