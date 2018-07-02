Former Italy Under-21 defender Masina signs for Watford

news

Former Italy Under-21 international full-back Adam Masina signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Premier League side Watford on Monday, becoming their fourth new arrival in the close season.

The 24-year-old Morocco-born defender -- capped six times at Under-21 level -- made 131 appearances for Bologna, including 99 in Serie A and was named Serie B player of the year in their 2014/15 promotion campaign.

"Adam Masina has completed a permanent transfer from Bologna to Watford, the Hornets are pleased to confirm," a statement released by Watford read.

"The 24-year-old left-back has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and becomes the Hornets' latest addition ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign."

Masina will challenge the likes of Jose Holebas and Marvin Zeegelaar for a first choice spot at left-back.

Masina is Watford manager Javi Gracia's latest addition to the squad having brought in Spanish striker Gerard Deulofeu, his compatriot defender Marc Navarro and 18-year-old English defender Ben Wilmot.

Gracia may not stop there either with West Bromwich Albion's former England international goalkeeper being linked to a return to the club following West Brom's relegation to the second tier Championship.