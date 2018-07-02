Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Former Italy Under-21 defender Masina signs for Watford

Football Former Italy Under-21 defender Masina signs for Watford

Former Italy Under-21 international full-back Adam Masina signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Premier League side Watford on Monday, becoming their fourth new arrival in the close season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Italy Under-21 defender Adam Masina became Watford's fourth close season signing putting pen to paper on a five year deal. play

Former Italy Under-21 defender Adam Masina became Watford's fourth close season signing putting pen to paper on a five year deal.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Italy Under-21 international full-back Adam Masina signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Premier League side Watford on Monday, becoming their fourth new arrival in the close season.

The 24-year-old Morocco-born defender -- capped six times at Under-21 level -- made 131 appearances for Bologna, including 99 in Serie A and was named Serie B player of the year in their 2014/15 promotion campaign.

"Adam Masina has completed a permanent transfer from Bologna to Watford, the Hornets are pleased to confirm," a statement released by Watford read.

"The 24-year-old left-back has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and becomes the Hornets' latest addition ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign."

Masina will challenge the likes of Jose Holebas and Marvin Zeegelaar for a first choice spot at left-back.

Masina is Watford manager Javi Gracia's latest addition to the squad having brought in Spanish striker Gerard Deulofeu, his compatriot defender Marc Navarro and 18-year-old English defender Ben Wilmot.

Gracia may not stop there either with West Bromwich Albion's former England international goalkeeper being linked to a return to the club following West Brom's relegation to the second tier Championship.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty...bullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Police rescue Mikel Obi's father from kidnappers’ den in Enugu State
Mikel Obi, Police rescue player's father from kidnappers’ den in Enugu State
Lilian Thuram was the last French defender to score at the World Cup before Pavard
Football I couldn't have scored a goal like Pavard's - France great Thuram
Chris Giwa assumes office as NFF chairman
NFF Saga Chris Giwa assumes office as chairman