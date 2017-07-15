Former internationals represented Nigeria at Six Sixes

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria football greats represented the country in the Star Sixes, the first-ever competitive world football tournament for iconic ex-international players.

For the tournament taking place at The O2 Arena in London, Nigeria have a squad of former Super Eagles players.

Jay-Jay Okocha (captain), Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Uche Okechukwu, Peter Rufai, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Emmanuel Okocha.

Nigeria kicked off their Star Sixes campaign on Thursday, July 13 with a 3-2 victory over China.

Brazil are in charge of Group B #StarSixes

A first half brace from Aiyegbeni and a goal from Daniel Amokachi gave Nigeria a winning start.

On Friday, July 14, Nigeria were beaten 2-1 by Italy who had legends like Alessandro Del Piero, Stefano Fiore and Paolo Di Canio in their team.

Del Peiro and Fiore scored for the Italian legends while Yakbu scored Nigeria’s only goal.

On Saturday, July 15, they were beaten 3-0 by Brazil. Juninho, Elano and Júlio Baptista scored the goals to knock Nigeria out of Six Sixes.

There were goals scored last night @TheO2, here's a selection of our favourites. And there are some belters in…

Countries and their squads for the Star Sixes

Brazil

Roberto Carlos, Juliano Belletti, Gilberto Silva, Rivaldo, Dida, Elano, Juninho, Djalminha, Júlio Baptista, Amaral

China

Peng Weiguo, Jiang Feng, Wei Qun, Li Wei, Chen Yongqiang, Peng Weijun, Yao Xia, Hu Zhijun, Liu Cheng, Liang Jiangfeng

Denmark

Martin Jørgensen, Stig Tøfting, John Sivebæk, Daniel Jensen, Mads Junker, Mikkel Beckmann, Chris Sørensen, Hjalte Nørregaard, Per Krøldrup, Jan Hoffmann

England

Steven Gerrard, David James, Michael Owen, Emile Heskey, Phil Neville, Paul Merson, Danny Murphy, Lee Hendrie, Wes Brown, Luke Young

France

Robert Pirès, Olivier Dacourt, William Gallas, Éric Abidal, Ludovic Giuly, Marcel Desailly, Sébastien Frey, Youri Djorkaeff, Bruno Cheyrou, Vincent Candela

Germany

Michael Ballack, Marco Reich, Simon Rolfes, Dietmar Hamann, Kevin Kuranyi, Jörg Albertz, Jens Nowotny, Dariusz Wosz, Maurizio Gaudino, Maurizio Gaudino, Timo Hildebrand

Italy

Alessandro Del Piero, Angelo Di Livio, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Luciano Zauri, Marco Amelia, Marco Delvecchio, Massimo Oddo, Paolo Di Canio, Simone Barone, Stefano Fiore

Mexico

Jared Borgetti, Luis Hernández, Joaquín Reyes, Mario Méndez, Alberto García Aspe, Héctor Altamirano, Alberto Rodríguez, Braulio Luna, Miguel Zepeda, Erubey Cabuto

Nigeria

Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Uche Okechukwu, Peter Rufai, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Emmanuel Okocha

Portugal

Deco, Vítor Baía, Maniche, Fernando Couto, José Bosingwa, Nuno Gomes, Raúl Meireles, Hélder Postiga, Paulo Ferreira, Luís Boa Morte

Scotland

Don Hutchison, Dominic Matteo, Simon Donnelly, Christian Dailly, Paul Dickov, Rab Douglas, Barry Ferguson, Mark Burchill, Jackie McNamara, Richard Hughes, Richard Hughes

Spain

Carles Puyol, Gaizka Mendieta, Míchel Salgado, Pedro Contreras, David Albelda, Alfonso Pérez, Luis García, Fernando Morientes, Carlos Marchena, Joan Capdevila