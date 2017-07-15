Former internationals represented Nigeria at Six Sixes, a tournament for former footballers.
For the tournament taking place at The O2 Arena in London, Nigeria have a squad of former Super Eagles players.
Jay-Jay Okocha (captain), Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi, Julius Aghahowa, Garba Lawal, Joseph Yobo, Uche Okechukwu, Peter Rufai, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Emmanuel Okocha.
Nigeria kicked off their Star Sixes campaign on Thursday, July 13 with a 3-2 victory over China.
A first half brace from Aiyegbeni and a goal from Daniel Amokachi gave Nigeria a winning start.
On Friday, July 14, Nigeria were beaten 2-1 by Italy who had legends like Alessandro Del Piero, Stefano Fiore and Paolo Di Canio in their team.
Del Peiro and Fiore scored for the Italian legends while Yakbu scored Nigeria’s only goal.
On Saturday, July 15, they were beaten 3-0 by Brazil. Juninho, Elano and Júlio Baptista scored the goals to knock Nigeria out of Six Sixes.
