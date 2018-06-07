Home > Sports > Football >

Former Chelsea player Michael Essien released by Indonesian club

Football Former Chelsea player Michael Essien released by Indonesian club

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has been released from Persib Bandung, the Indonesian club said Thursday, the latest big foreign signing to be axed from the national league in the past two seasons.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Essien agreed to end his contract with Indonesian team Persib Bandung because he believed it was better for his career to return home to Ghana, according to the club spokesman play

Michael Essien agreed to end his contract with Indonesian team Persib Bandung because he believed it was better for his career to return home to Ghana, according to the club spokesman

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has been released from Persib Bandung, the Indonesian club said Thursday, the latest big foreign signing to be axed from the national league in the past two seasons.

The Ghanaian, 35, who signed with the Bandung-based club just over a year ago, had his contract terminated on Wednesday because the club had exceeded its quota of foreign players, Persib Bandung spokesman Irfan Suryadireja said.

"The quota only allows four foreign players," Suryadireja told AFP.

Essien is one of several big name stars, including former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Didier Zokora and former West Ham and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole, who have been axed from Indonesia's Liga 1 in the past 18 months.

Suryadireja said after the arrival of Argentine striker Jonathan Bauman at the start of the season, coach Mario Gomez no longer needed Essien.

Essien agreed to end the contract because he believed it was better for his career to return home to Ghana, said Suryadireja.

Top-flight football returned to Indonesia in 2017 after a two-year hiatus.

Liga 1 replaced the former top-level league, which was halted in 2015 due to a row between the government and Indonesia's FA that triggered turmoil and prompted a one-year ban by FIFA.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet
2 Nigeria 1-Vs 0 Czech Republic Super Eagles lose final warm-up game...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Neymar leads Brazil squad to visit Willian’s...bullet

Football

Alex Iwobi
Nigeria 0 Vs 1 Czech Republic Super Eagles players’ rating in 2018 World Cup warm-up
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal squad pose with President Rebelo de Sousa
2018 FIFA World Cup Ronaldo, teammates meet Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa
Mikel Obi, John Ogu, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong and Alex Iwobi
Super Eagles Nigeria drop one place in FIFA Ranking just before 2018 World Cup
Russian President Vladimir Putin says World Cup must leave a sporting legacy for youth built around the new and refurbished stadiums
Football Putin says World Cup stadiums must not turn into flea markets