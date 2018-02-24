Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Neymar fit for PSG squad against Marseille

Football Neymar fit for PSG squad against Marseille

Neymar has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face arch-rivals Marseille on Sunday, despite missing Friday's training session with illness.

  • Published:
Neymar has scored 19 Ligue 1 goals in as many matches since his world-record move from Barcelona play

Neymar has scored 19 Ligue 1 goals in as many matches since his world-record move from Barcelona

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face arch-rivals Marseille on Sunday, despite missing Friday's training session with illness.

PSG coach Unai Emery had said that Neymar was "ill", but that he hoped he would be fit for the Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian has scored 28 goals in 29 games in all competitions this season since his world-record move from Barcelona.

Midfielder Marco Verratti was ruled out with abdominal pain, though, as the Italian fights to be fit for the second clash with Marseille in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Neymar will be under pressure to help PSG turn around a 3-1 deficit when they host holders Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on March 6.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Falcons Nigeria lose to Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cupbullet
2 Jay Jay Okocha BetKing crown Nigerian football legend at unveiling...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star reps London in new Nike advertbullet

Football

Suarez, Coutinho and Messi were all on song as Barcelona thrashed Girona
Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead
Perfect finish: Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia celebrates after scoring against Benevento
Football Skriniar, Ranocchia rescue Inter against Benevento
Suarez, Coutinho and Messi were all on song as Barcelona thrashed Girona
Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead
First timer: Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates his first Barcelona league goal in Saturday's rout of Girona
Football Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal