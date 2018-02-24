Football :  Neymar fit for PSG squad against Marseille

news

Neymar has been named in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face arch-rivals Marseille on Sunday, despite missing Friday's training session with illness.

PSG coach Unai Emery had said that Neymar was "ill", but that he hoped he would be fit for the Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian has scored 28 goals in 29 games in all competitions this season since his world-record move from Barcelona.

Midfielder Marco Verratti was ruled out with abdominal pain, though, as the Italian fights to be fit for the second clash with Marseille in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Neymar will be under pressure to help PSG turn around a 3-1 deficit when they host holders Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on March 6.