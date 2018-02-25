Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach

Football Messi never fails to surprise us, says Barcelona coach

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde admitted Saturday that Lionel Messi never fails to surprise him as the Argentine maestro scored twice, including a cheeky free-kick, in the 6-1 comeback win over Girona.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Job done: Lionel Messi leaves the pitch with the shirt of Girona's Alex Granell after Barcelona's 6-1 win play

Job done: Lionel Messi leaves the pitch with the shirt of Girona's Alex Granell after Barcelona's 6-1 win

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde admitted Saturday that Lionel Messi never fails to surprise him as the Argentine maestro scored twice, including a cheeky free-kick, in the 6-1 comeback win over Girona.

The La Liga leaders overcame going a goal down to cruise to a victory which gave them a 10-point advantage at the top with a Luis Suarez hat-trick and debut league goal for Philippe Coutinho ensuring the three points.

"It's difficult to get used to, especially because we're talking about a player about whom we say we've seen it all, but Messi always surprises you," said Valverde.

Messi, who now has 30 goals in all competitions this season, had Valverde reaching for the superlatives for his free-kick which bamboozled Girona when he coaxed the ball along the floor instead of over the top and into the net.

"We all expected to see how he would get it over the wall but he hits it under. You see it and you think it's easy. Leo just makes it look easy, but it's not that easy," said the coach.

The match was also special for Messi from a personal point of view as it was the first since the death of his maternal grandfather at home in Rosario in Argentina.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medalbullet
2 Jay Jay Okocha BetKing crown Nigerian football legend at unveiling...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria lose to Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cupbullet

Football

Opening strike: Sergio Aguero puts City in front against Arsenal
Football Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup
Friendly fire: Mourinho and Conte at Old Trafford on Sunday
Football Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi believes Ciro Immobile will win the Serie A golden boot
Football Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile fire Lazio third, Juve snowed off
Nabil Bentaleb returned for Schalke and scored the clinching goal at Leverkusen
Football Football: Bentaleb penalty seals Schalke win at Leverkusen