Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Lukaku wants 'more respect' for goalscoring record

Football Lukaku wants 'more respect' for goalscoring record

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says he deserves "more respect" for his goalscoring record, hitting back at critics who have highlighted his lack of goals against the Premier League's top clubs.

  • Published:
Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku wants more respect after leading a 2-1 win over Chgelsea this weekend play

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku wants more respect after leading a 2-1 win over Chgelsea this weekend

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says he deserves "more respect" for his goalscoring record, hitting back at critics who have highlighted his lack of goals against the Premier League's top clubs.

The 24-year-old scored a goal and set up Jesse Lingard's winner in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea Old Trafford on Sunday that lifted Jose Mourinho's side back into second place in the Premier League.

"That's the situation around me," Lukaku said, after scoring his first league goal for United against a side currently in the top eight.

"I just need to keep working hard. I think I have got a nice record. I've scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going."

"You expect a bit more respect but it's the situation we're in," he told Britain's Press Association. "I don't listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch."

Lukaku, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions for United this season, is two goals away from joining 27 other players to score 100 Premier League goals.

The Belgian relishes the pressure that comes with "playing for the biggest club in the world" and does not regret spurning the chance to return to Chelsea last year.

"No, no, no," said the former Everton player. "When I make a choice it's with my head and my heart. I made the right choice for me.

"As you can see, I'm in a good situation. I'm with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win and it's something that I wanted."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles midfielder makes 1st public appearances...bullet
2 John Mikel Obi Siasia says Super Eagles midfielder is better than Luka...bullet
3 Anderson Esiti Nigerian midfielder wants to go to World Cup with...bullet

Football

World-record signing Neymar had to be stretchered off against Marseille
Football Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, doubt to face Real Madrid
Dries Mertens scored as Napoli took a step closer to the Serie A title
Football Napoli crush Cagliari to pull clear in Serie A
Marco Reus continued his excellent form with a goal but Dortmund were held by Augsburg
Football Fans boycott Monday match as Dortmund held by Augsburg
Bayern Munich are cruising towards a sixth straight Bundesliga title
Football Is a weak Bundesliga hurting Bayern in Europe?