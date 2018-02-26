Football :  Lukaku wants 'more respect' for goalscoring record

news

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says he deserves "more respect" for his goalscoring record, hitting back at critics who have highlighted his lack of goals against the Premier League's top clubs.

The 24-year-old scored a goal and set up Jesse Lingard's winner in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea Old Trafford on Sunday that lifted Jose Mourinho's side back into second place in the Premier League.

"That's the situation around me," Lukaku said, after scoring his first league goal for United against a side currently in the top eight.

"I just need to keep working hard. I think I have got a nice record. I've scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going."

"You expect a bit more respect but it's the situation we're in," he told Britain's Press Association. "I don't listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch."

Lukaku, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions for United this season, is two goals away from joining 27 other players to score 100 Premier League goals.

The Belgian relishes the pressure that comes with "playing for the biggest club in the world" and does not regret spurning the chance to return to Chelsea last year.

"No, no, no," said the former Everton player. "When I make a choice it's with my head and my heart. I made the right choice for me.

"As you can see, I'm in a good situation. I'm with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win and it's something that I wanted."