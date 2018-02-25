Football :  Juventus Serie A game snowed off

news

Sunday's Serie A game between champions Juventus and Atalanta in Turin was postponed because of heavy snow in northern Italy.

Snow covered the pitch at Allianz Stadium with the referee and team officials deciding to call off the game.

"It's possible to play in these conditions, but would not be a spectacle worthy of the top flight. There is also the issue of potential harm to the players," said Juventus director Beppe Marotta.

Six-time defending champions Juventus are a point behind leaders Napoli who play Cagliari in Sardinia on Monday.