Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Juventus Serie A game snowed off

Football Juventus Serie A game snowed off

Sunday's Serie A game between champions Juventus and Atalanta in Turin was postponed because of heavy snow in northern Italy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cold comfort: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi and referee Maurizio Maiani shiver at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday. play

Cold comfort: Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi and referee Maurizio Maiani shiver at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sunday's Serie A game between champions Juventus and Atalanta in Turin was postponed because of heavy snow in northern Italy.

Snow covered the pitch at Allianz Stadium with the referee and team officials deciding to call off the game.

"It's possible to play in these conditions, but would not be a spectacle worthy of the top flight. There is also the issue of potential harm to the players," said Juventus director Beppe Marotta.

Six-time defending champions Juventus are a point behind leaders Napoli who play Cagliari in Sardinia on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medalbullet
2 Jay Jay Okocha BetKing crown Nigerian football legend at unveiling...bullet
3 Football Zidane hails selfless Ronaldo after Benzema penalty gesturebullet

Football

Opening strike: Sergio Aguero puts City in front against Arsenal
Football Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup
Friendly fire: Mourinho and Conte at Old Trafford on Sunday
Football Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi believes Ciro Immobile will win the Serie A golden boot
Football Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile fire Lazio third, Juve snowed off
Nabil Bentaleb returned for Schalke and scored the clinching goal at Leverkusen
Football Football: Bentaleb penalty seals Schalke win at Leverkusen