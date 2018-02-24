Home > Sports > Football >

Football Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal

Philippe Coutinho scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona on Saturday in their game against Girona at the Camp Nou.

First timer: Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates his first Barcelona league goal in Saturday's rout of Girona

First timer: Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates his first Barcelona league goal in Saturday's rout of Girona

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Liverpool for 160 million euros ($192 million euros) last month, cut inside in the 66th minute before bending a magnificent shot into the far corner from the edge of the box to put Barca 5-1 ahead.

It was Coutinho's second goal for the club after getting off the mark in the Copa del Rey win over Valencia earlier this month.

