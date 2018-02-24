Football :  Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal

Philippe Coutinho scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona on Saturday in their game against Girona at the Camp Nou.
Philippe Coutinho scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona on Saturday in their game against Girona at the Camp Nou.
The 25-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Liverpool for 160 million euros ($192 million euros) last month, cut inside in the 66th minute before bending a magnificent shot into the far corner from the edge of the box to put Barca 5-1 ahead.
It was Coutinho's second goal for the club after getting off the mark in the Copa del Rey win over Valencia earlier this month.