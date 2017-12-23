Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Chelsea's Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton

Football Chelsea's Conte bemoans 'unfair' draw at Everton

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte felt the Premier League champions' 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday was not a fair reflection of the game.

  • Published:
Chelsea coach Antonio Conte (R) greets midfielder N'Golo Kante after the English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on December 23, 2017 play

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte (R) greets midfielder N'Golo Kante after the English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on December 23, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte felt the Premier League champions' 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday was not a fair reflection of the game.

Chelsea controlled proceedings at Goodison Park, registering a total of 25 attempts at goal, including eight on target, but could find no way past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"I think we dominated the game and had lots of chances to score," Conte told Sky Sports.

"I think this result is unfair. Everton deserve credit, but we deserved to win.

"We dominated the game and it is a pity to drop two points. It is normal to drop points with a poor performance, but not today.

"It is not simple to dominate here. We needed a bit of luck."

The nearest either side came to scoring was when Everton substitute Ashley Williams put a header against his own bar with 14 minutes remaining.

The result prevented third-place Chelsea from putting pressure on second-place Manchester United, who were due to face Leicester City in Saturday's late game.

Everton remain ninth and are now unbeaten in five league games since Sam Allardyce was appointed manager.

Allardyce, who was without top scorer Wayne Rooney due to illness, conceded Everton's point had been "hard-earned".

"In terms of effort, commitment, organisation, we have played a hugely talented front five and have had a bit of luck, but rolled up our sleeves to get a result," he said.

"It keeps the undefeated run going and you have to respect a point against the big boys."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal defender is broke after mismanagement of...bullet
2 Pulse List 2017 Best World XI of the Yearbullet
3 Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018...bullet

Football

Southampton's Charlie Austin, pictured here in December 2017, was handed a three-game suspension on December 24, 2017
Football Austin banned for three matches for keeper kick
"2017 was a year that the Madridistas will never forget," Florentino Perez (R) said in his traditional Christmas message to supporters
Football Real president Perez insists 2017 a 'great year' despite Barca blip
Southampton striker Charlie Austin goes past West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster during a Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 21, 2017
Football Southampton's Austin charged with violent conduct
Carlos Carvalhal, then Besiktas head coach, pictured during the UEFA Europa League qualifying match against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Tel Aviv on December 1, 2011
Football Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday