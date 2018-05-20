Home > Sports > Football >

Football boss Jordaan faces second sexual assault complaint

Football boss Jordaan faces second sexual assault complaint

South African Football Association president and Confederation of African Football executive Danny Jordaan is facing a second sexual assault complaint, it was reported on Sunday.

Jordaan, 66, was previously accused of sexual assault by singer and former lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson in November 2017

(AFP/File)
The mass-circulation Johannesburg-based Sunday Times said an unnamed 40-year-old woman filed a complaint with police this week against the 66-year-old football official.

She alleges Jordaan, one of the senior organisers of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

The Sunday Times reported that the woman is a prominent author and the niece of a top politician.

Last November, singer and former South African lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson said she was sexually assaulted by Jordaan 25 years ago.

Ferguson later flew to South Africa from her home in Sweden to lay a charge with the police against Jordaan.

Jordaan's lawyer, Mamodupi Mohlala, denounced the latest complaint, saying it was an attempt to make his client "ineligible" to seek a second term as South African football boss.

The national association are scheduled to hold presidential elections this Saturday and Jordaan is the lone candidate.

"This is another attempt to discredit our client in the media," Mohlala told AFP.

"The only place for these charges is in court and we call once again on the media and the public to allow justice to do its job."

The police refused to comment.

