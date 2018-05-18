news

The Flying Eagles will aim to see off Guinea Bissau and progress to the next round of qualifiers for the U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Flying Eagles played out a 2-2 draw away against Guinea Bissau in the first leg at the September 24 Stadium.

Paul Aigbogun's side took a 2-0 lead in the first half of the away leg encounter, through a brace by Wasiu Alalade in the 15 and 35 minute.

The hosts however put in a spirited performance with two goals equalise in the second half.

The Flying Eagles will now have to prevent a defeat, win or get a goalless or 1-1 draw to progress to the next round of the qualification series.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the Guinea Bissau team are in Nigeria for the reverse fixture.

Flying Eagles captain Ikouwem Udoh and his teammates will aim to qualify for the 2017 edition of the U-20 AFCON after missing out at the last edition.

The game will hold at the Udoukaha Jacob Esuene Stadium, in Calabar 4 PM Nigerian time.

Officials for Flying Eagles vs Guinea Bissau

Togolese referee Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe has been appointed as the official for the game by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) .

Kouassi will have assistance from compatriots Limsa Kabassima (Assistant Referee 1), Adam Moukaila Biyao (Assistant Referee 2) and Kokou Hougnimon Fagla (Reserve Referee), while the match commissioner is Liberian Mr. Andy Quame.