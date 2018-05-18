Home > Sports > Football >

Flying Eagles aim to see off Guinea Bissau in U-20 AFCON qualifier

U-20 AFCON qualifier Flying Eagles aim to see off Guinea Bissau and progress to next round

The Flying Eagles host Guinea Bissau after a 2-2 draw away from home in the first leg.

  • Published:
Flying Eagles play The Flying Eagles and Guinea Bissau face off in U-20 AFCON qualifier second leg in Nigeria (NFF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Flying Eagles will aim to see off Guinea Bissau and progress to the next round of qualifiers for the  U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Flying Eagles played out a 2-2 draw away against Guinea Bissau in the first leg at the September 24 Stadium.

Paul Aigbogun's side took a 2-0 lead in the first half of the away leg encounter, through a brace by Wasiu Alalade in the 15 and 35 minute.

The hosts however put in a spirited performance with two goals equalise in the second half.

The Flying Eagles will now have to prevent a defeat, win or get a goalless or 1-1 draw to progress to the next round of the qualification series.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)  confirmed that the Guinea Bissau team are in Nigeria for the reverse fixture.

Flying Eagles captain Ikouwem Udoh and his teammates will aim to qualify for the 2017 edition of the U-20 AFCON after missing out at the last edition.

The game will hold at the Udoukaha Jacob Esuene Stadium, in Calabar 4 PM Nigerian time.

Officials for Flying Eagles vs Guinea Bissau

Togolese referee Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe has been appointed as the official for the game by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) .

Kouassi will have assistance from compatriots Limsa Kabassima (Assistant Referee 1), Adam Moukaila Biyao (Assistant Referee 2) and Kokou Hougnimon Fagla (Reserve Referee), while the match commissioner is Liberian Mr. Andy Quame.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of...bullet
2 Tammy Abraham Swansea Striker who turned Super Eagles down demoted to...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for...bullet

Related Articles

Flying Eagles CHAN stars invited to Under 20 camp
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 team fly out to Bissau for AFCON qualifiers
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 play 2-2 draw with Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 travel to Egypt for 2-match tour
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 team lose to Egypt in 2nd match of tour
Nnamdi Ofoborh Flying Eagles star wins Bournemouth's Young Player of the Year
Ikouwem Udoh Enyimba defender appointed Flying Eagles captain
Nnamdi Oforborh NFF call up Bournemouth midfielder to Flying Eagles
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 team held by Egypt in friendly
Flying Eagles Nigeria's U-20 to play Sierra Leone or Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers

Football

Eric Bailly, Alvaro Morata, Antonio Valencia
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend
Stoke City have parted ways with manager Paul Lambert
Football Paul Lambert leaves Stoke after Premier League relegation
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba has issued a World Cup warning to his France team-mates
Football Pogba issues World Cup warning to France team-mates
Joachim Loew has hit back to sharp criticism from Sandro Wagner after the Bayern Munich striker was left out of Germany's extended 27-man World Cup squad.
Football Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's criticism