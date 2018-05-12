news

Nigeria’s U-20 team Flying Eagles played out a 2-2 draw away at Guinea Bissau in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Saturday, May 12.

The Flying Eagles were due to take on the winner of either Sierra Leone or Guinea Bissau who played the preliminary stage.

Paul Aigbogun's team played the first leg of the qualification tie away at Guinea Bissau.

The Flying Eagles had a dominant first half and took a 2-0 lead before the break through a brace by Wasiu Alalade in the 15th and 35th minute.

The Guinea Bissau team that defeated Sierra Leone in the previous round responded in the second half in fron of their home supporters at the September 24 Stadium with two goals scored in the 54th and 63rd minute to get a 2-2 draw.

The result means the Flying Eagles have an away goal advantage going into the second leg encounter.