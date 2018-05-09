Home > Sports > Football >

Flying Eagles fly out to Guines Bissau for AFCON qualifiers

Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 team fly out to Bissau for AFCON qualifiers

The Flying Eagles will face Guines Bissau in the U-20 AFCON qualifiers.

Flying-Eagles play The Flying Eagles and Guinea Bissau face off in U-20 AFCON qualifier (Buzz Nigeria)
Nigeria’s U-20 team Flying Eagles team have flown out to Guinea Bissau for their U-20 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Flying Eagles team of 20 invited players and the officials led by Head Coach Paul Aigbogun departed to take on Bissau on Wednesday, May 9.

The Flying Eagles were due to take on the winner of either Sierra Leone or Guinea Bissau who played the preliminary stage.

Guinea Bissau defeated their Sierra Leone counterparts and will now face the Flying Eagles in the first leg of the qualifier on Saturday, May 12 at the September 24 Stadium at 5pm Nigerian time.

Flying Eagles play The Flying Eagles have travel to Bissau for the first leg encounter (Daily Post)

The appointed match officials by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the game are from Cape Verde Fabricio Duarte (referee), Luis Fernandes Barbosa (Assistant Referee 1), Jorge Santos Fonseca Aritson (Assistant Referee 2) and Manuel Antonio Timas Mendes (Reserve Referee) with Senegalese El Hadji Amadou Kane as match commissioner.

After missing out in the last edition the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) organised a two-match tour of Egypt to prepare the Flying Eagles for the U-20 AFCON qualification series, so as to get a ticket for the tournament which will be hosted by Niger in 2019.

A large number of the players who travelled for the two-match tour were invited but missing in action is Bouremouth star Nnamdi Ofoborh who recently won the Young Player of the Year at his club.

