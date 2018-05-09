news

Nigeria’s U-20 team Flying Eagles team have flown out to Guinea Bissau for their U-20 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Flying Eagles team of 20 invited players and the officials led by Head Coach Paul Aigbogun departed to take on Bissau on Wednesday, May 9.

The Flying Eagles were due to take on the winner of either Sierra Leone or Guinea Bissau who played the preliminary stage.

Guinea Bissau defeated their Sierra Leone counterparts and will now face the Flying Eagles in the first leg of the qualifier on Saturday, May 12 at the September 24 Stadium at 5pm Nigerian time.

The appointed match officials by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the game are from Cape Verde Fabricio Duarte (referee), Luis Fernandes Barbosa (Assistant Referee 1), Jorge Santos Fonseca Aritson (Assistant Referee 2) and Manuel Antonio Timas Mendes (Reserve Referee) with Senegalese El Hadji Amadou Kane as match commissioner.

After missing out in the last edition the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) organised a two-match tour of Egypt to prepare the Flying Eagles for the U-20 AFCON qualification series, so as to get a ticket for the tournament which will be hosted by Niger in 2019.