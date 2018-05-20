Home > Sports > Football >

Flying Eagles beat Guinea Bissau 1-0, progress to next round

  Published:
Flying Eagles play The Flying Eagles are through to the next round of the U-20 AFCON qualifiers after a 3-2 victory over Guinea Bissau. (NFF)
The Flying Eagles defeated Guinea Bissau 1-0, (3-2) on aggregate and progressed to the next round of the U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Flying Eagles played out a 2-2 draw away against Guinea Bissau in the first leg at the September 24 Stadium on Saturday, May 12 to take an away goal advantage into the second leg in Nigeria.

Paul Aigbogun put out a strong line up which included Wasiu Alalade who scored a brace in the first leg encounter.

 

The game played at the Udoukaha Jacob Esuene Stadium ended in a goalless draw at half time which meant Nigeria would qualify if the scores stayed so at full time.

The second half saw Nigeria open the scoring after Alalade was brought down in the box, Adamu AlHassan converted the penalty given in the 58th minute to give Nigeria an aggregate lead.

Flying Eagles captain Ikouwem Udoh and his teammates will however hold on to the lead to progress to the next round.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
