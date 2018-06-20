Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday seven

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday seven

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in their quest to get their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday seven
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morocco will face star-studded Portugal in the opening game of Wednesday at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The North Africans suffered a late minute goal against Iran and against Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal they will enter into the game as underdogs.

After Uruguay benefited from a late minute winner from Atletico Madrid defender, Jimenez, they will he hoping to win convincingly against Saudi Arabia who suffered a 0-5 defeat in the opening game of the tournament against hosts Russia.

The time for the Uruguay-Saudi Arabia game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

READ MORE: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain World Cup classic

Spain will take on Iran against the backdrop of being denied a win, after Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick drew them level against Portugal.

Spain need nothing but a win to bolster their chances of finishing on top of group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were...bullet

Football

Here is a chance to win fantastic prizes during the 2018 world cup
Fantastic.ng Here is a chance to win fantastic prizes during the 2018 world cup
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) bagged a sublime treble against Spain in Portugal's opening match at the World Cup
Football Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel a bad '10' for Nigeria
How to stream World Cup matches on your phone with DStv
Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup