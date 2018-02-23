Five things to look out for in week 24

news

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes will be chasing a 38-year-old club record when his team host Hertha Berlin on Saturday, but will do so without the injured James Rodriguez.

Heynckes is looking to become the first Bayern coach to win 15 games in a row as his team look to consolidate a commanding 19-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Second-place Borussia Dortmund host Augsburg on Monday, with fans from both sides set to boycott the game.

Elsewhere, Bruno Labbadia takes charge of Wolfsburg for the first time against Mainz on Friday, while RB Leipzig look set to host Cologne without star midfielder Naby Keita.

Here are five things to look out for in this weekend's Bundesliga action:

Heynckes hunts record

Jupp Heynckes has worked wonders since returning to Bayern Munich, and on Saturday he looks set to break an incredible club record. Heynckes, who has led Bayern to 23 victories in 24 games since October, could now become the first Bayern coach ever to win 15 games in a row.

The 72-year-old watched his side romp to victory over Besiktas in midweek to pick up a 14th consecutive win, equalling a club record set under Pal Csernai back in 1980.

Bayern are expected to be without James Rodriguez, who was forced to leave the pitch after 44 minutes against Besiktas with a calf problem.

A diagnosis on Wednesday confirmed that the Colombian will be out of action for no more than a few days.

More Monday protests

More fan protests are expected this Monday when Borussia Dortmund take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga's second Monday night fixture.

Last week’s inaugural Monday game saw fierce protests from Eintracht Frankfurt fans, who blew whistles and held up banners in protest at the new scheduling.

This Monday, both Dortmund and Augsburg fan groups are expected to continue protests. Around 300 Dortmund fan clubs have reportedly signed up to a boycott led by the influential fan group "Suedtribuene Dortmund".

"We accept every opinion and every protest, as long as it is carried out peacefully," said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Leipzig lose Keita

RB Leipzig will be without star midfielder Naby Keita when they host Cologne on Sunday evening.

The Guinean midfielder left the field after just an hour in Leipzig’s defeat to Frankfurt on Monday, having pulled his hamstring.

Captain Willi Orban is also a doubt after suffering a cut to his knee in a collision with Frankfurt’s Sebastien Haller on Monday.

Coach Ralph Hasenhuettl, though, claimed that the injuries were not a disaster for his team, as Leipzig look to muscle their way back into the top four this weekend.

"We have enough quality to replace both of them," insisted Hasenhuettl.

Labbadia’s debut

Bruno Labbadia takes charge of Wolfsburg for the first time on Friday evening, as the Wolves travel to Mainz for a crucial bottom of the table clash.

Labbadia took charge of the struggling Wolves after Martin Schmidt’s sudden resignation earlier this week, and is now tasked with leading the club back to safety.

"We have to use every hour available to us," said Labbadia. "I will demand of my players that they invest everything into this fight."

Hamburg’s last hope

Relegation threatened Hamburg find themselves in last chance saloon ahead of Saturday’s visit to arch rivals Werder Bremen.

Hamburg have not won in 10 games, and are now six points from safety as they prepare for a must-win game over fellow strugglers Bremen. "The derby is coming just at the right time," said Hamburg’s Aaron Hunt. "It is a great chance for us to turn things around."

Playing Friday (all times GMT)

Mainz v Wolfsburg (1930)

Playing Saturday

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim v Freiburg, Hanover v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430), Werder Bremen v Hamburg (1730)

Playing Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (1430), RB Leipzig v Cologne (1700)

Playing Monday

Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg (1930)