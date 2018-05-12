Home > Sports > Football >

Fiorentina create trust fund for Astori's daughter

Football Fiorentina create trust fund for Astori's daughter

Fiorentina have created a trust fund to help support the daughter of late captain Davide Astori, the Italian club said on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fiorentina's defender from Italy Davide Astori celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against Inter Milan April 22, 2017 play

Fiorentina's defender from Italy Davide Astori celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against Inter Milan April 22, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fiorentina have created a trust fund to help support the daughter of late captain Davide Astori, the Italian club said on Saturday.

The Italy international and Fiorentina defender was found dead in his hotel room in the north-eastern city of Udine on March 4 ahead of a Serie A match against Udinese.

He left behind his parents, girlfriend Francesca and their two-year-old daughter Vittoria.

"The idea of the trust is to contribute to the economic security of little Vittoria and will be managed by the Astori family and her mother Francesca," the club said.

"With this gesture we hope that we will display in the name of the team and the fans the love and respect we all hold towards Davide."

On Sunday, Fiorentina play their final home game of the season against Cagliari, a team where Astori began his professional career and played for six seasons.

Players from the Sardinian team on Saturday paid tribute to Astori by placing flowers outside the Artemio Franchi Stadium where hundreds of scarves, banners and drawings pay tribute to the former international.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Chelsea Hazard, Willian turn out in suits for club's end of season awardbullet

Football

Flying-Eagles
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 play 2-2 draw with Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers
Trouble spot: PAOK fans throw flares towards police
Football Violence mars Greek Cup final after turbulent season
Koke struck early as Atletico Madrid edged out Getafe
Football Koke strike sees off Getafe as Atletico warm up for Europa League final
Rui Faria will end his 17-year association with Jose Mourinho by leaving Man United at the end of the season
Football Mourinho's assistant Faria to leave Man United