FIFA have appointed an Egyptian Gehad Grisha and a Gambian Papa Gassama for the centre referees of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and African champions Cameroon.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host Cameroon in Uyo on Friday, September 1 in the first leg of the double header.

The return leg will be played in Yaounde on Monday, September 4.

For the first leg, FIFA have appointed Egyptian Grisha with assistance from Moroccan Redouane Achik (AR1) Waleed Ahmed Ali (AR2) Sudan and Mohammed Zakaria (Egypt) 4th official.

Zimbabwe’s Felix Tangawarima will be the match assessor while Congo’s Jean Medard Kossa will be match commissioner.

Gambian Gassama will be in charge of the second leg to be assisted by Jean Birmurushahu (Burundi, AR1), Aden Marwa Range (Kenya, AR2), Maudo Jallo (Gambia, 4th official).

South Africa’s Jerome kelvyn Damon will be match assessor while Ossama Hassan from Sudan will be match commissioner.

The Super Eagles will be hoping for the same kind of results they got the last time both centre referees were in charge of their game.

Grisha was in charge of Nigeria’s 2-1 win away at Zambia in their first game of Group B of the African qualifiers.

Gassama was the centre referee when Nigeria beat Algeria 3-1 in Uyo in Matchday two of the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria now lead Group B of the qualifiers with six points from two games.

Cameroon are second with two points while Zambia and Algeria are bottom of the group.