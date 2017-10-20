World football governing body FIFA have rejected the appeal from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to review their 1-0 loss to Nigeria.

The Chipolopolo of Zambia on Saturday, October 7 lost 1-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria , a loss that dashed their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After the loss, the FAZ were not satisfied with the performance of the referee and appealed to FIFA to review the game.

The Zambians pointed out the decision of the referee to rule out a goal which they scored in the 23rd minute.

According to FZA, the referee ‘erroneously called for an offside’ after the goal but FIFA have replied the appeal, refereeing to article 15 par. 6 of the Regulations of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, which clearly stipulates that “no protests may be made about the referee’s decisions regarding facts connected with play. Such decisions are final and not subject to appeal.”

In the letter, FIFA also emphasised that there is no evidence of an infringement of the applicable regulations by the referees of the match in question from the documentation and information currently in their possession.

FIFA say it will not review the game as asked by the FAZ.

It should be noted that the referee’s whistle had long gone before Augustin Mulenga went on to score the disallowed goal.

Nigeria are already through to the 2018 FIFA World Cup with that win.