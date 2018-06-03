Home > Sports > Football >

Fiery Alli vows to keep cool at World Cup

Football Fiery Alli vows to keep cool at World Cup

Fiery England star Dele Alli has promised to keep his cool at the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England's midfielder Dele Alli has promised not to lose his temper at the World Cup play

England's midfielder Dele Alli has promised not to lose his temper at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fiery England star Dele Alli has promised to keep his cool at the World Cup.

Alli has been targeted by opponents keen to provoke the volatile Tottenham midfielder.

Alli has been involved in a series of incidents when his temper has got the better of him.

Some pundits fear Alli could suffer the same fate as David Beckham, who was infamously sent off in the 1998 World Cup after being provoked by Argentina's Diego Simeone.

But the 22-year-old, who claims he has never seen footage of Beckham's red card, expects to keep a lid on his tantrums in Russia, where England face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the group stage.

"I am a big believer that you have to make mistakes to learn from them," Alli said.

"And, yeah, I feel I learned from the things I've done before, but it's not something I worry about at all.

"I haven't seen the incident with Beckham but, you know, I feel I've got everything under control. That is not going to be a problem.

"Obviously, I've done some things before and people seem to think that will be a problem but it's not."

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate is keeping his cards close to his chest as speculation continues over the identity of his World Cup goalkeeper.

Southgate gave Everton's Jordan Pickford his third cap in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria at Wembley.

But Stoke's Jack Butland and Burnley's Nick Pope are also in contention.

With England's last World Cup warm-up set for Thursday against Costa Rica, Southgate is keeping his stoppers guessing.

"We'll give consideration to who plays in goal against Costa Rica over the next 24 or 36 hours," he said.

"But I was really pleased with what Jordan did. Normally, when you play for England, there's not an awful lot of opportunity to produce a lot of saves.

"His decision making on crosses, the punch he made, his distribution and calmness to slide passes into midfield.

"That was really important to the way we want to play. He can be very pleased with his performance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
2 Nigeria vs England All you need to know about the Super Eagles...bullet
3 England Vs Nigeria Follow live actions as Super Eagles take on Three...bullet

Football

Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel impressed against England
Football Nigeria must improve before World Cup admits Mikel
Super Eagles of Nigeria
England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 Super Eagles players’ rating in friendly loss
Mikel Obi, John Ogu, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong and Alex Iwobi
England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 5 things we learnt as Super Eagles lose in friendly game
South Korea's Lee Seung-woo (L), who plays for Verona in Italy, was the surprise name retained in the final 23-man World Cup squad after making his debut just six days ago against Honduras
Football Verona youngster Lee makes final South Korea World Cup 23