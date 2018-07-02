FG backs Giwa faction, sacks Pinnick's NFF executive committee

news

The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday directed the Nigeria Football Federation to comply with the judgment of the Supreme Court which set aside the election into the Executive Committee of the Federation held on Sept. 30, 2014.

The directive was given in a statement by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Supreme Court verdict restored the orders of the Federal High Court which set aside the purported election of the current Executive Committee of the NFF.

The statement reported Dalung as saying that the directive followed a written notification from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice requesting the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports to ensure compliance.

“I have been directed to notify you of the Orders dated June 5th 2018 made by Honorable Justice M. H. Kurya, sitting at the Federal High Court Jos in respect of the above mentioned suit between Yahaya Adama Vs Alhaji Aminu Maigari.”

The order states that the election of the NFF held on Aug. 26, 2014 under the leadership of Chris Giwa be recognised pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed in the case.

The court order added that the purported ban of the Giwa-led Executive Committee, elected on Aug. 26, 2014 from football activities of the NFF was unconstitutional, null and void.

“It is trite law that court orders are sacrosanct and any acts of disobedience to it constitute threat to the rule of law.

“Consequent upon the above, you are hereby advised to comply with the orders of court made therein which for now, is the valid and binding order of court, in the absence of any other subsisting order or judgment to the contrary,’’ it read.

Dalung, however, in the statement, directed the parties involved to comply with the order.

“This is a court order and not from Dalung. I will not want to go to Kuje Prison because of disobedience of court orders.

“Therefore, I hereby comply with the court orders of June 5, while Mr Amaju Pinnick (NFF President) and others are also directed to comply with same.”